PTI's Karachi MNA-elect says won't receive salary, perks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA-elect from Karachi Najeeb Haroon has said he will not take "any official salary" and other "perks provided to an MNA" in order to lower cost of governance which Imran Khan promised in his victory speech.

Haroon used his Twitter account to urge his fellow PTI MPs elect to do the same.

" Once I win my NA256 constituency, I WILL NOT take any official salary or other official perks provided to a MNA. I do this for the people of Karachi," he said on Twitter on July 21, four days winning the seat .

And after returning successful from the constituency, he tweeted "I urge my fellow PTI MNA’s and MPA’s to do the same and stand behind #ImranKhan’s mission to lower cost of governance. I withdraw myself from taking my salary and all other perks given to an MNA’s. Add your area MNA and MPA to this tweet and request to do the same if possible!"



