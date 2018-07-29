Nawaz Sharif to be shifted to PIMS from Adiala

The caretaker government had decided to move the former prime minister from Adila jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after his health deteriorated on Sunday.



Geo News reported that the government has made all the necessary arrangements at the health facility in this regard.

The decision was taken after the jail authorities informed the Interior Ministry about the former PM's health. He complained of pain in chest and left shoulder. An ECG test was conducted at the prison and found to be unsatisfactory.

Nawaz Sharif was arrested along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, upon their arrival at Lahore airport from London on July 13.

Serving 10 years jail term awarded to him by an accountability in the London properties corruption case, the former premier had earlier too undergone examinations over complaints of kidney pain, high-blood pressure and dehydration.

The former prime minister underwent a medical check-up earlier this week and was found to be fit.



The examination was carried out by a medical team of the PIMS. The team comprised a deputy director, cardiologist and a senior nurse.

After medical examination on last Monday, a PIMS medical board had decided against the shifting of Nawaz Sharif from Adiala Jail to a hospital.



A medical team led by cardiologist General (r) Azhar Kiani had earlier proposed that the former premier be shifted to a hospital for treatment of dehydration over fears of heart and kidney complications.