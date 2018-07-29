Sun July 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Imran Khan likely to meet Pervaiz Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League are inching closer for an alliance in the Center and Punjab and a meeting between the PTI chairman and PML-Q chief Pervaiz Elahi is expected in a day or two.

Quoting sources Geo News reported that the PTI is mulling to offer slots of a federal minister and a state minister to the party agianst its support of four MNAs.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-Q's Pervez Elahi has won on two NA seats so he has to quit from one seat taking the number of votes down to three in the crucial number game.

For the Punjab Assembly, PTI may offer a minister and an adviser against the support of seven PML-Q MPAs.


