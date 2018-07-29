Sun July 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Election results 2017: total number of votes secured by political parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan has released a statement detailing number of votes secured by political parties in the Elections 2018 held on Wednesday .

According to the statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged by bagging 16851240 votes with Pakistan Muslim League  Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party trailing behind with 12896356, and 6901675 votes respectively. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI MPA-elect thrashes SHO, other police personnel in Lahore

PTI MPA-elect thrashes SHO, other police personnel in Lahore
Imran Khan declared successful after rejected votes recount in NA-131

Imran Khan declared successful after rejected votes recount in NA-131
Shahbaz Sharif seeks PPP support to form govt in Punjab

Shahbaz Sharif seeks PPP support to form govt in Punjab
PPP leadership rejects advice to form coalition govt in Centre

PPP leadership rejects advice to form coalition govt in Centre
Load More load more