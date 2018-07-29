Election results 2017: total number of votes secured by political parties

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Election Commission of Pakistan has released a statement detailing number of votes secured by political parties in the Elections 2018 held on Wednesday .
According to the statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged by bagging 16851240 votes with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party trailing behind with 12896356, and 6901675 votes respectively.
