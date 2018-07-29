Election results 2017: total number of votes secured by political parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan has released a statement detailing number of votes secured by political parties in the Elections 2018 held on Wednesday .

According to the statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged by bagging 16851240 votes with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party trailing behind with 12896356, and 6901675 votes respectively.



