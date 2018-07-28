Imran Khan’s statement on Kashmir welcomed

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan on Kashmir and said Pakistan has always supported the people of Kashmir in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Imran Khan has said that Kashmir is core issue between India and Pakistan and the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiris had always supported and advocated peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute so that the people of the region could enjoy fruits of peace and stability.

It said the people living in the occupied territory are struggling for decades to achieve their birthright to self-determination which has been accepted by the world community.

The DFP hoped that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Islamabad will advocate the Kashmir cause at the international level more vigorously.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Advocate Muhammad Shafi Reshi, in a statement in Srinagar congratulated Imran Khan over the victory of his party in parliamentary elections.

He said that Pakistan had always supported the people of Kashmir in their struggle for securing their right to self-determination on moral, political and diplomatic grounds.

He also welcomed the statement of Imran Khan on Kashmir and hoped that he will take bold steps towards settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region.