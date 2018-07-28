Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

8 dead, several injured in Khuzdar bus accident

QUETTA: At least eight people died on Saturday when a bus they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Khuzdar district of Balochistan. 

Four people perished on spot. 

The death toll reached up to 8 where as several are injured who were taken for the nearest medical care.

The bus was en route to Khuzdar from its way from Shehdad Kot where it met an unfortunate accident near Wangu hills.

 The accident majorly took place due to over speeding of the bus on the turn, reports the local levies personnel.

However, road accidents in Balochistan have increased to an alarming level since a year, according to Balochistan Levies ‘statistics.

