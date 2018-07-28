Four independent Punjab MPAs join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Four newly-elected independent MPAs from Punjab have announced their decision join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We have extended our unconditional support to PTI because we full support the vision of Imran Khan against corruption,” MPA Hanif Patafi told media persons at Bani Gali on Saturday.

“We haven’t made any demand for joining the PTI. Our support is unconditional,” he said.



"We were offered ministries and money by the PML-N. But we rejected their offer," he said.

Basharat Randhawa, a newly-elected MPA from Layyah, said that people had rejected corrupt people who were given tickets by parties in the parliamentary elections.

“We have decided to join PTI without any greed,” he said.

Rafaqat Shah and Basharat Randhawa belong to Layyah, Hussain Jahanian is from Kabirwala while Hanif Patafi hails from Dera Ghazi Khan.



PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tarin was also present in the meeting.

Punjab Assembly

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), out of 295 seats, the PML-N has bagged 129 followed by PTI which has got 123 seats.

The PML-Q has won seven seats, PPP six and Pakistan Awami Raj has taken one seat.

Independents elected to the provincial assembly stand at 29.

Both PML-N, PTI are locked in a battle to form the Punjab government.

With the addition of four independents, PTI's seats soar to 127 just two short of the PML-N's tally.

Yesterday PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that 14 independent MPAs have agreed to join his party.