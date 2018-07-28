Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

KP Police arrests culprits involved in latest act of animal brutality

BANNU: The two crooks involved in the brutal killing of a dog were detained by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Saturday.

The KP Police took to Twitter to announce that it took them twelve hours to track down the culprits involved in the latest episode of animal cruelty in the name of political contention.

“Responding within 12 hours, #Bannu Police worked throughout the night to arrest 2 culprits at 6:45am involved in torturing, killing the animal and making video of it. #KPPolice thanks Social Media users for raising the issue,” stated the tweet.

Furthermore the twitter account also unveiled the footage of the criminals confession to their crime.

The KP Police expressed their gratitude towards social media users who hoisted the incident helping them arrest the perpetrators. 

