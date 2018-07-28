Imran Khan would always talk about brotherhood and harmony, says Naujvat Singh Siddu

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Siddhu applauded Pakistan's Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan for being an eminent leader who always focuses on brotherhood and well-being of India and Pakistan, while talking to an Indian TV channel.

Being a virtuoso at whatever he does, he knows how to lead team with keeping his agenda alive, Siddhu added.

Siddhu called himself a huge fan of Imran Khan for not just being an extraordinary cricketer but for also his ideologies and leadership qualities that are now being praised throughout the globe.

“Imran Khan is here to contribute to the system instead of grabbing the PM seat just for the sake of power and authority. He will bring out the economy from dark shadows and would think for the welfare of its people," the Indian cricketer-turned-politician further said.

Siddhu hopes that Indo-Pak relations will certainly witness good, bright days under Imran's premiership.