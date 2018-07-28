Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Chinese language tweet shows PTI's eagerness to work with Beijing

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday sent out a tweet in Chinese language,expressing  its will to strengthen Pakistan's relations with China.

The tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the party came a day Imran Khan expressed his desire to work with China towards success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and seek  Beijing's help in elimination of poverty in Pakistan during his victory speech.

English translation of the statement was also attached with the one posted in mandarin.

"Imran Khan's remarks fully showcase that China-Pakistan friendship is an all-weather one.However the internal situation in the 2 countries may evolve,the strategic cooperative partnership will remain unchanged, as this is in the common interests of the 2 countries&two peoples," responded  the Chinese Embassy on Twitter to the message from PTI.

PTI is all set to form government in Islamabad after winning majority of seats in the lower house of the parliament in elections held on Wednesday.

