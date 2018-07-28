Sat July 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 28, 2018

Election results: ECP updates party positions

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday announced latest party positions two days after millions of Pakistanis cast their ballots in general elections.

Several candidates have filed objections against the results, demanding vote recount.

The vote recount is still underway on several seats.

Here are party positions:


1- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf                                                                                115

2-Pakistan Muslim League (N)                                                                          64

3- Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians                               43

4- Independent                                                                                                                             13

5- Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan                                                  13

6-Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan 6

7-Pakistan Muslim League                                                                                       4

8-Balochistan Awami Party                                                                                    4

9- Balochistan National Party                                                                             2

10-Grand Democratic Alliance                                                                          2

11-Awami Muslim League Pakistan                                                            1

12- Awami National Party                                                                                           1

13- Jamhoori Wattan Party                                                                                        1

14- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat                                                                    1

