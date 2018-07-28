Election results: ECP updates party positions

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday announced latest party positions two days after millions of Pakistanis cast their ballots in general elections.

Several candidates have filed objections against the results, demanding vote recount.

The vote recount is still underway on several seats.

1- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 115

2-Pakistan Muslim League (N) 64

3- Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians 43

4- Independent 13

5- Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan 13

6-Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan 6

7-Pakistan Muslim League 4

8-Balochistan Awami Party 4

9- Balochistan National Party 2

10-Grand Democratic Alliance 2

11-Awami Muslim League Pakistan 1

12- Awami National Party 1

13- Jamhoori Wattan Party 1

14- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat 1