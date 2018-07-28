FIA summons Asif Zardari, Faryal in money laundering case today

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur to record their statement in money laundering case today (Saturday).



Sources said the decision to summon Zardari and Faryal today was made in a meeting JIT of FIA headed by Additional DG South Najaf Mirza. The meeting was attended by officials of investigation agency from Punjab.

The huddle reviewed progress made in the case till the time.

Asif Zardari and Faryal have been summoned at Commercial Banking Circle office, where they would likely be quizzed in the case.

Some important decisions were also made pertaining to next hearing of the case in Supreme Court.