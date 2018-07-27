Jibran Nasir launches "Aik Awam Movement"





Rights activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir after accepting defeat in Karachi’s NA-247 has announced to launch social movement called 'Aik Awam Movement'

"We've launched a social movement "Aik Awam Movement" which will work on our campaign promises across Pakistan starting with Karachi working for all citizens regardless of their political affiliation. The same will lay foundations for a new political party in future," the The High Court advocate tweeted Friday.

Jibran while addressing social media users during a live session announced the birth of his new movement that will function to eliminate the problems shared by the common man.

“We have laid down the foundation of a new social movement. From today onwards we are starting Aik Awam Movement where we will talk about the problems faced by the ‘Aam Awam [common person],” he stated.

He also mentioned how he along with his supporters stand firm against extremist propaganda and how the country can remain unified on a common cause regardless of the differences.

“By standing against extremists, we have proved that in Pakistan there is ample space for a democratic agenda which in no way is related to any caste or creed but is solely interlinked by the problems of the public,” he stated.

He went on to add: “In 2013 when I got 250 votes I did not stop working because I was working for all those 250 people who had voted for me and today if I continue working, I will be doing it for those 6,500 people who voted for me in NA and PS both.”

Regarding his new movement, Jibran remarked that it will commence its work on public agenda.

“Colour, cast and language will be overlooked, we will work for every human,” he added.

He concluded his address stating: “Wherever we will go, we will take the message of love and kindness with us. We want to be included amongst the compassionate.”