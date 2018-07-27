Saad Rafique’s plea for recounting of votes in NA-131 approved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the Returning Officer for recounting of votes in NA-131 Lahore-9, according to Geo News.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was declared as winner in this constituency after the polling was held on Wednesday.
The decision for recounting of votes was taken after the ECP approved a plea from senior PML-N leader and former Railways minister Kh Saad Rafique, who was the runner-up in the constituency.
According to details, Imran Khan obtained 84,313 votes while the PML-N leader bagged 83,633 votes, just 680 more than the PTI chief.
Saad Rafique had challenged the results of the constituency of NA-131 Lahore-9 and pleaded before the Returning Officer that the presiding officer has deliberately rejected hundreds of votes and sought re-counting.
There were 364,213 registered votes in the constituency out of which 191,546 votes were polled while 3,835 votes were declared invalid by the ECP.
