NA-206 Results – Sukkur 1 Election - Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah (PPPP) leads...

NA-206 Results of Sukkur 1 for Election 2018 has been received. Up till now, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah of PPPP leads with 84,726 votes while Syed Tahir Hussain Shah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is on 2nd position with 58,805 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Saleh Indhar of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 14161 votes. Abdul Jabbar of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party got 2383 votes. Nek Muhammad of Independent got 1084 votes. Ali Gohar Khan Indhar of Independent got 450 votes. Syed Farukh Ahmed Shah of Independent got 219 votes. Ghulam Mujtaba of All Pakistan Muslim League got 200 votes. Jamal Abdul Nasir of Independent got 141 votes. Habib Ullah Siddique of Independent got 138 votes. Amanullah of Independent got 93 votes. Muhammad Hayat of Independent got 92 votes. Syed Kumail Hyder Shah of Independent got 81 votes. Naheed Begum of Pak Sarzameen Party got 77 votes. Nusrat Bano of Independent got 68 votes. Manzoor Hussain Shar of Independent got 41 votes. And, Aftab Hussain Soomro of Independent got 25 votes.