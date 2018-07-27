NA 107 Results - Faisalabad 7 Election - Khurram Shahzad (PTI) leads...

NA-107 Results of Faisalabad 7 for Election 2018 has been received from 57.52% polling stations. Up till now, Khurram Shahzad of PTI leads with 12,6441 votes while Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari from PML-N is on 2nd position with 10,2159 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Zeeshan of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 9,034 votes. Rabia Mukhtar of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 3,537 votes. Sardar Muhammad of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 2,652 votes. Muhammad Hanif of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 1,956 votes and Muhammad Asif of Amun Taraqqi Party got 171 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-107 Faisalabad 7.



