NA 104 Results - Faisalabad 4 Election - Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar (PML-N) leads...

NA-104 Results of Faisalabad 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 55.88% polling stations. Up till now, Ch Muhammad Shahbaz Babar of PML-N leads with 95,099 votes while Sardar Dildar Ahmad Cheema from PTI is on 2nd position with 73,320 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Khalid Mehmood Gill of Independent got 57,362 votes. Rana Muhammad Farooq Saeed Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 21,718 votes. Fahd Ghaffar of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 6,393 votes. Abdul Khaliq of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 4,289 votes. Raheel Abid of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam got 3,043 votes. Muhammad Faheem Akhtar of Independent got 2,258 votes. Muhammad Bilal Farooq Khan of Independent got 1,016 votes. Shafqat Rasul of Independent got 902 votes. ch mazhar ali gill of Independent got 865 votes. Muhammad Shoukat Iqbal of Independent got 626 votes. Sardar Sarfraz Ahmad Cheema of Independent got 536 votes and Muhammad Younas of Independent got 382 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-104 Faisalabad 4.



