NA 101 Results - Faisalabad 1 Election - Muhammad Asim Nazir (IND) leads...

NA-101 Results of Faisalabad 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 58.19% polling stations. Up till now, Usman Khan of IND leads with 14,7812 votes while Zafar Zulqarnain Sahi from PTI is on 2nd position with 86,575 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Iftikhar Ali of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 9,962 votes. TARIQ MEHMOOD of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 6,088 votes. Imdad Ali of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 5,343 votes. Ishfaq Ahmad of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam got 1,523 votes. Rizwan Liaqat of Independent got 942 votes. Shabbir Ahmad of Independent got 588 votes. Muhammad Zahir of Independent got 439 votes. Sajjad Ahmad of All Pakistan Muslim League got 406 votes. Fawad Ahmad Cheema of Independent got 329 votes. Afifa Saddiqui of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 325 votes. Farman Ali Khan of Independent got 259 votes and Muhammad Azeem Aslam of Independent got 253 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-101 Faisalabad 1.