NA 203 Results - Kamber Shahdadkot 2 Election - Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi (PPPP) leads...

NA 203 Results of Kamber Shahdadkot 2 for Election 2018 has been received. Up till now, Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians leads with 80,026 votes while Sakhawat Ali of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is on 2nd position with 12,982 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Faiz Muhammad of Grand Democratic Alliance got 6,854 votes. Nawabuddin of Pakistan Peoples Party (Shaheed Bhutto) got 2555 votes. Zulifqar Ali of Awami Workers Party got 1418 votes. Abdul Manan Chandio of Independent got 306 votes. Muhib Ali Phulpoto of Sindh United Party got 302 votes. Muhammad Hussam of Independent got 283 votes. Nawabzada Rehan Chandio of Independent got 245 votes. Saifullah Abro of Independent got 195 votes. And, Ghulam Murtaza Shah of Independent got 161 votes.