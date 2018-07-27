NA 17 (Final) Results - Haripur Election - Omar Ayub Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-17 Results of Haripur for Election 2018 has been received from 52.22% polling stations. Up till now, Omar Ayub Khan of PTI leads with 17,2609 votes while Babar Nawaz Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 13,2756 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Zubair of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 9,627 votes. Rizwan Saeed Mughal of Independent got 5,033 votes. Farooq Shah of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 3,728 votes. Shaista Naz of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 2,933 votes. Irum Fatima of Awami National Party got 2,592 votes. Malik Shakeel Ahmad of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 2,174 votes. Habib Ullah of Independent got 973 votes. Qazi Atiq Ur Rehman of Pakistan Falah Party got 831 votes. Muhamamd Fiaz of Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan got 451 votes. Syed Hamid Shah of Pakistan Muslim League got 382 votes. Raja Qaisar Ali of Independent got 290 votes and Wakalat Khan of Independent got 201 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-17 Haripur.



