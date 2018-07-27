'Moving like lion, Imran ready to unleash Wasim, Waqar, himself on the world'

The media across the world on Thursday reported that Pakistan's former cricket hero is poised to become Prime Minister of the nuclear armed nation after winning majority of seats in the parliament's lower house.

As Khan outlined his plan to transform Pakistan into a welfare state in a address to his nation, foreign TV channels broadcast his speech live for millions of people across the globe while newspaper and news-websites published articles .

Imran's cricket career also came under spotlight after as the election results came pouring in.

In one of the reports, The New York Times, like other publishers and broadcasters, mentioned that Khan is a 65 years old man.

But Jeremy Rees, a prominent journalist and a cricket fan, didn't agree that Khan has turned 65 and wrote a Twitter post, lauding Imran Khan for achieving what other cricketers have been unable to accomplish.

‏“Imran Khan is 65,” says @nytimes. No! He is forever 32, the mane of hair, all eyes on him, moving like a lion, ready to unleash Akram, Waqar, himself on the world. Has there ever been a top cricketer who has risen to such political heights?," he wrote.



