NA 16 Results - Abbottabad 2 Election - Ali Khan Jadoon (PTI) leads...

NA-16 Results of Abbottabad 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 49.84% polling stations. Up till now, Ali Khan Jadoon of PTI leads with 85,203 votes while Mohabbat Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 54,879 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shouket Ali Tanoli of Independent got 12,611 votes. Ayaz Khan Jadoon of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party got 7,896 votes. Muhammad Saeed Khan of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 4,147 votes. Muhammad Waqas of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 3,064 votes. Jamil Hussain of Qaumi Watan Party got 2,353 votes. Muhammad Rohail of Independent got 1,468 votes. Sardar Maqsood Ayub of Independent got 836 votes. Muhammad Irshad of Awami National Party got 521 votes. Rizwan Khan of Independent got 465 votes. Murad Sher of Independent got 376 votes. Javed Khan of Independent got 281 votes. Syed Faisal Hussain Shah Gallani of Independent got 275 votes. Muhammad Asghar Shah of Independent got 254 votes. Muhammad Rashid of Independent got 236 votes. Bilal Saddique of Independent got 201 votes and Syed Saeed Khalid of Independent got 162 votes.

