Fri July 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

NA 15 Results - Abbottabad 1 Election - Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PML) leads...

NA-15 Results of Abbottabad 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 50.56% polling stations. Up till now, Murtaza Javed Abbasi of PML leads with 95,340 votes while Ali Asghar Khan from PTI is on 2nd position with 81,845 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob of Independent got 30,305 votes. Fazal ur Rehman of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan got 7,253 votes. Makhdoom Arif Hussain Kazmi of Tehreek-e-Difa-e-Pakistan got 6,867 votes. Sardar Gohar Zaman Khan of Independent got 5,006 votes. Ayaz Khan Jadoon of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party got 2,307 votes. Sardar Muhammad Iqbal Khan of Qaumi Watan Party got 1,789 votes. Muhammad Asghar Shah of Independent got 1,024 votes. Sardar Manzoor Mumtaz Abbasi of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 1,007 votes. Sameen Riaz Abbasi of Pakistan Justice & Democratic Party got 819 votes. usrat Anjum of Pak Sarzameen Party got 377 votes and Zulfiqar Javed of Independent got 218 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-15 Abbottabad 1.


