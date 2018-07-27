NA 14 Results - Mansehra-cum-Torghar Election - Muhammad Sajjad (PML-N) leads...

NA-14 Results of Mansehra-cum-Torghar for Election 2018 has been received from 41.49% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Sajjad of PML-N leads with 74,889 votes while Zar Gul Khan from PTI is on 2nd position with 59,638 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Kifayatullah of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 45,449 votes. Fakhar uz zaman khan of Pakistan Muslim League got 7,182 votes. Qazi Tayyab Shehzad of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 6,290 votes. Muhammad Asif of Qaumi Watan Party got 4,922 votes. Roshan Zaman of Independent got 3,559 votes. AHMED SHERYAR KHAN of Independent got 972 votes. Muhammad Aqeel Khan Durrani of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 713 votes and Muhammad Wajid khan of Independent got 362 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-14 Mansehra-cum-Torghar.



