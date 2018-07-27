NA 12 Results - Battagram Election - Muhammad Nawaz Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-12 Results of Battagram for Election 2018 has been received from 35.5% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Nawaz Khan of PTI leads with 34,270 votes while Muhammad Nawaz Khan from AMP is on 2nd position with 23,881 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Sardar Malik Jan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 12,427 votes. Rasheed Ahmed of Independent got 11,791 votes. Saeed Ahmed of Independent got 3,356 votes. Misbah Ullah Babar of Awami National Party got 990 votes. Sabir Hussain Shah of Pakistan Muslim League got 937 votes and Rustam Khan of Qaumi Watan Party got 536 votes..

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-12 Battagram.



