NA 26 Results (final) for Nowshera-2 - Imran Khattak of PTI leads...

NA 26 Results of Nowshera-2 for Election 2018 has been announced. Imran Khattak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won with 90,256 votes. Jamal Khan Khattak of Awami National Party stood on 2nd position with 47,132 votes. Asif Luqman Qazi of Mutahidda Qabail Party got 22777 votes. Feroze Jamal Shah Kaka Khel of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 9739 votes. Sana Ullah Jan of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 6496 votes. Haji Nawab Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 4052 votes. Salih Muhammad of Independent got 878 votes. Muhammad Faisal Khattak of Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan got 631 votes. And, Muhammad Tanvir, an Independent candidate, got 562 votes.