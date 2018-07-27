NA 11 Results - Kohistan Election - Afreen Khan (MMA) leads...

NA-11 Results of Kohistan for Election 2018 has been received from 40.89% polling stations. Up till now, Afreen Khan of MMA leads with 15,859 votes while Dost Muhammad Shakir from IND is on 2nd position with 14,148 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mehboobullah Jan of Pakistan Muslim League got 12627 votes. Aurang Zeb of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got 9584 votes. Syed Gul Badshah of Independent got 4487 votes. Malak Nor Wali Shah of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 4185 votes. Abdul Qayum of Independent got 194 votes. Noor Ul Amin of Qaumi Watan Party got 183 votes. Said Jan of Independent got 111 votes. Bakht Jahan of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 95 votes. Shehzad Latif of Independent got 66 votes. Haji Misar Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 33 votes. Haji Mir Dad of Independent got 32 votes. Muhammad Yaseen of Independent got 27 votes. Muhammad Naseer of Independent got 26 votes. Sher Baz of Independent got 26 votes and Juma Din of Pak Sarzameen Party got 17 votes.

