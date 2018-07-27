Fri July 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

NA 20 Mardan 1 Result Announced - Mujahid Ali (PTI) leads...

NA 20 Result of Mardan 1 for Election 2018 has been announced. Mujahid Ali of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got 78140 votes. Gul Nawaz Khan of Awami National Party got 38713 votes. Nawabzada Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 36312 votes. Ataur Rahman of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan got 28840 votes. And, Akhtar Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 5355 votes.

