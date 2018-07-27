Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies

The The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced results from most of the constituencies in all the four federating units.

The PTI and PMLN are in close contest to form government in Punjab but given the latter's announcement that they would chose to sit on opposition benches the stag is set for Imran Khan's party to take the helm of country's largest province.

Here are party positions :-

KP Assembly



PTI 66 , MMA 10, ANP 6, Independents 5, PMLN 5 and PPPP 4

Punjab Assembly

PMLN 127, PTI 117, Independents 27, PML 7, PPPP 6, BAP 1, PML-F 1, PAR 1

Sindh Assembly

PPP won 72, PTI 20, MQMP 12, GDA 11, TLP 2, TPP-P, Independent 1, MMA.

Balochistan Assembly

BAP 13, MMA 8, Independents 5, BNP 5, PTI 4, BNP-A 3, HDP 2, ANP 2, JQM 1, PMAP 1, PMLN 1