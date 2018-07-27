ECP announces election results from 251 NA seats

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced results of 251 National Assembly constituencies out of total 270.
The results from 19 NA seats are still awaited, the electoral body said on Friday.
Details avaible on the ECP's website show the body has received 52.22 percent results from National Assembly seats, 44.64 percent from Balochistan Assembly, 45.52 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 55 percent from Punjab and 48.68 percent from Sindh Assembly.
The ECP Result Management System (RMS) puts the PTI on top with 109 seats with PMLN (62), PPPP (42), Independents (11), MMA (11), PML (5) MQMP (4), GDA (2), AMLP (1), ANP (1) BNP (1) lagging behind.
KP Assembly
PTI 66 seats, MMA 10, ANP 6, Independents 5, PMLN 5 and PPPP 4
Punjab Assembly
PMLN 127, PTI 117, Independents 27, PML 7, PPPP 6, BAP 1, PML-F 1, PAR 1
Sindh Assembly
PPP 72, PTI 20, MQMP 12, GDA 11, TLP 2, TPP-P, Independents 1, MMA.
Balochistan Assembly
BAP 13, MMA 8, Independent 5, BNP 5, PTI 4, BNP-A 3, HDP 2, ANP 2, JQM 1, PMAP 1, PMLN 1
The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced results of 251 National Assembly constituencies out of total 270.
The results from 19 NA seats are still awaited, the electoral body said on Friday.
Details avaible on the ECP's website show the body has received 52.22 percent results from National Assembly seats, 44.64 percent from Balochistan Assembly, 45.52 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 55 percent from Punjab and 48.68 percent from Sindh Assembly.
The ECP Result Management System (RMS) puts the PTI on top with 109 seats with PMLN (62), PPPP (42), Independents (11), MMA (11), PML (5) MQMP (4), GDA (2), AMLP (1), ANP (1) BNP (1) lagging behind.
KP Assembly
PTI 66 seats, MMA 10, ANP 6, Independents 5, PMLN 5 and PPPP 4
Punjab Assembly
PMLN 127, PTI 117, Independents 27, PML 7, PPPP 6, BAP 1, PML-F 1, PAR 1
Sindh Assembly
PPP 72, PTI 20, MQMP 12, GDA 11, TLP 2, TPP-P, Independents 1, MMA.
Balochistan Assembly
BAP 13, MMA 8, Independent 5, BNP 5, PTI 4, BNP-A 3, HDP 2, ANP 2, JQM 1, PMAP 1, PMLN 1
Comments