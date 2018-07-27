Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP announces election results from 251 NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced results of 251 National Assembly constituencies out of total 270.

The results from 19 NA seats are still awaited, the electoral body said on Friday.

Details avaible on the ECP's website show the body has received 52.22 percent results  from National Assembly seats, 44.64 percent from Balochistan Assembly, 45.52 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 55 percent from Punjab and 48.68 percent from Sindh Assembly.

The ECP Result Management System (RMS) puts the PTI on top with 109 seats with PMLN (62), PPPP (42), Independents (11), MMA (11), PML (5) MQMP (4), GDA (2), AMLP (1), ANP (1) BNP (1) lagging behind.  

KP Assembly

PTI  66 seats, MMA 10, ANP 6, Independents 5, PMLN 5 and PPPP 4

Punjab Assembly

PMLN  127, PTI 117, Independents 27, PML 7, PPPP 6, BAP 1, PML-F 1, PAR 1

Sindh Assembly

PPP  72, PTI 20, MQMP 12, GDA 11, TLP 2, TPP-P, Independents 1, MMA.

Balochistan Assembly

BAP  13, MMA 8, Independent 5, BNP 5, PTI 4, BNP-A 3, HDP 2, ANP 2, JQM 1, PMAP 1, PMLN 1


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Chinese media's advice for Imran Khan

Chinese media's advice for Imran Khan
Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies

Election results 2018: party positions in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan assemblies
Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions

Election results 2018: ECP announces party positions
NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

NA 2 Swat-1 Result Announced - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads...

Load More load more