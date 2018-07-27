ECP announces election results from 251 NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced results of 251 National Assembly constituencies out of total 270.

The results from 19 NA seats are still awaited, the electoral body said on Friday.

Details avaible on the ECP's website show the body has received 52.22 percent results from National Assembly seats, 44.64 percent from Balochistan Assembly, 45.52 percent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 55 percent from Punjab and 48.68 percent from Sindh Assembly.

The ECP Result Management System (RMS) puts the PTI on top with 109 seats with PMLN (62), PPPP (42), Independents (11), MMA (11), PML (5) MQMP (4), GDA (2), AMLP (1), ANP (1) BNP (1) lagging behind.

KP Assembly

PTI 66 seats, MMA 10, ANP 6, Independents 5, PMLN 5 and PPPP 4

Punjab Assembly

PMLN 127, PTI 117, Independents 27, PML 7, PPPP 6, BAP 1, PML-F 1, PAR 1

Sindh Assembly

PPP 72, PTI 20, MQMP 12, GDA 11, TLP 2, TPP-P, Independents 1, MMA.

Balochistan Assembly

BAP 13, MMA 8, Independent 5, BNP 5, PTI 4, BNP-A 3, HDP 2, ANP 2, JQM 1, PMAP 1, PMLN 1



