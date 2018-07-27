PS 101 Results - Karachi East 3 Election - Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PS 101 Results of Karachi East 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi of PTI leads with 28,038 votes while Muhammad Haroon Siddiqui from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 11,534 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Noman Badar Farooqui - IND, Rehan Zafar Ahmed Ghori - IND, Mir Khuda Bux Murri - IND, Perveen Basheer - PML-N, Babar Qamar Alam - MMA, Muhammad Faheem - IND, Muhammad Irfan - IND, Muhammad Tahir Khan - ANP, Muhammad Salman - PSP, Muhammad Ayub Khosa - PPPP, Muhammad Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Asif - TLP, Fahad Yousuf - AAT, Fizza Zishan - IND, Attaullah Khan - IND, Aamir Masood Sheikh - IND, Syed Muhammad Kashif Ali - MQM-H and Mirza Mustafa Zaheer - IND.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS 101 Karachi East 3.
