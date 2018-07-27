PS 101 Results - Karachi East 3 Election - Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi (PTI) leads...

PS 101 Results of Karachi East 3 for Election 2018 has been received from 39% polling stations. Up till now, Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi of PTI leads with 28,038 votes while Muhammad Haroon Siddiqui from MQM-P is on 2nd position with 11,534 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Noman Badar Farooqui - IND, Rehan Zafar Ahmed Ghori - IND, Mir Khuda Bux Murri - IND, Perveen Basheer - PML-N, Babar Qamar Alam - MMA, Muhammad Faheem - IND, Muhammad Irfan - IND, Muhammad Tahir Khan - ANP, Muhammad Salman - PSP, Muhammad Ayub Khosa - PPPP, Muhammad Ahmed - IND, Muhammad Asif - TLP, Fahad Yousuf - AAT, Fizza Zishan - IND, Attaullah Khan - IND, Aamir Masood Sheikh - IND, Syed Muhammad Kashif Ali - MQM-H and Mirza Mustafa Zaheer - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of PS 101 Karachi East 3.







