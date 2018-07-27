Thu July 26, 2018
APP
July 27, 2018

Boxer Amir Khan greets Imran Khan over victory in Pakistan elections

LAHORE: British boxer of Pakistan origin, Amir Khan has congratulated Chairman, Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan over his party’s victory in the general elections of the country.

"Well done for achieving success in the elections, well done to the New Prime Minister of Pakistan", he said in a congratulatory message to Imran Khan.

"Let’s make Pakistan better and best of luck to you (Imran)", he added.

He said Imran Khan has achieved this success in election after through over two decades long sheer hard work and commitment and a lot is expected from him to give Pakistan new identity.

