Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
July 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi congratulates nation on PTI victory

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan has congratulated the whole nation for choosing a leader, who is committed to work for welfare of the common man.

Expressing her heartfelt joy over the victory of PTI in the general election, in a message carried by TV news channels, Bushra Bibi said Allah Almighty had given the nation a leader who takes care of the rights of the people.

Greeting the widows, the poor and orphans, she said that PTI chief would also safeguard the lives of the citizens of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal calls PPP’s consultative meeting

Bilawal calls PPP’s consultative meeting
NA 21 Results - Mardan 2 Election - Ameer Haider Khan Hoti (ANP) leads...

NA 21 Results - Mardan 2 Election - Ameer Haider Khan Hoti (ANP) leads...
Israeli cartoonist fired after drawing Netanyahu as pig

Israeli cartoonist fired after drawing Netanyahu as pig
NA 256 Results - Karachi Central 4 Election - Muhammad Najeeb Haroon (PTI) leads...

NA 256 Results - Karachi Central 4 Election - Muhammad Najeeb Haroon (PTI) leads...
Load More load more