Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 21 Results - Mardan 2 Election - Ameer Haider Khan Hoti (ANP) leads...

NA-21 Results of Mardan 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 55% polling stations. Up till now, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti of ANP leads with 78,911 votes while Muhammad Atif from PTI is on 2nd position with 78,876 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shuja Ul Mulk - MMA, Muhammad Said - PFM, Mukhtiar - IND, Syed Abid Ali Shah - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-21 Mardan 2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Bilawal calls PPP’s consultative meeting

Bilawal calls PPP’s consultative meeting
Israeli cartoonist fired after drawing Netanyahu as pig

Israeli cartoonist fired after drawing Netanyahu as pig
NA 256 Results - Karachi Central 4 Election - Muhammad Najeeb Haroon (PTI) leads...

NA 256 Results - Karachi Central 4 Election - Muhammad Najeeb Haroon (PTI) leads...
NA 90 Results - Sargodha 3 Election - Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N) leads...

NA 90 Results - Sargodha 3 Election - Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N) leads...
Load More load more