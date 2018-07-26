NA 21 Results - Mardan 2 Election - Ameer Haider Khan Hoti (ANP) leads...

NA-21 Results of Mardan 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 55% polling stations. Up till now, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti of ANP leads with 78,911 votes while Muhammad Atif from PTI is on 2nd position with 78,876 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shuja Ul Mulk - MMA, Muhammad Said - PFM, Mukhtiar - IND, Syed Abid Ali Shah - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-21 Mardan 2.