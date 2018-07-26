NA 88 Results - Sargodha 1 Election - Muktar Ahmad Bharat (PML-N) leads...

NA-88 Results of Sargodha 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 63% polling stations. Up till now, Muktar Ahmad Bharat of PML-N leads with 81,566 votes while Nadeem Afzal Gondal from PTI is on 2nd position with 71,500 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Izhar Ul Hassan - PPPP, Muhammad Hanif - MMA, Rao Tahir Musharaf Khan - IND, Asif Ali Chaudhary - TLP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-88 Sargodha 1.