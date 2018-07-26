Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 117 Results - Nankana Sahib 1 Election - Muhammad Barjees Tahir (PML-N) leads...

NA-117 Results of Nankana Sahib 1 for Election 2018 has been received from 66% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Barjees Tahir of PML-N leads with 71,891 votes while Tariq Mehmood Bajwa from IND is on 2nd position with 68,995 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Dr.Haroon Ishfaq Chaudhary - AAT, Ch.Waqas Ahmad Virk - IND, Ch.Shafqat Rasul Ghuman - IND, Akram Hayat Cheema - IND, Ch. Bilal Ahmad Virk - PTI, Muhammad Waqas - PPPP, Naeem Iqbal - IND, Muhammad Rizwan Wahga - TLP, Muhammad Azam - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-117 Nankana Sahib 1.

