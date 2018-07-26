Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 140 Results - Kasur 4 Election - Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai (PTI) leads...

NA-140 Results of Kasur 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 56% polling stations. Up till now, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai of PTI leads with 66,023 votes while Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 64,060 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Faisal Hayat - PTI-N, Nasir Ali - IND, Maqsood Ahmad Khan - PPPP, Muhammad Arshad Saqi - IND, Sardar Muhammad Atif Nakai - IND, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai - IND, Sardar Faiz Ellahi - IND, Rana Tanveer Riaz Khan - TLP, Dilshad Ali - TLI, Haji Muhammad Ramzan - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-140 Kasur 4.

