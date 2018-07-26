NA 140 Results - Kasur 4 Election - Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai (PTI) leads...

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA-140 Results of Kasur 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 56% polling stations. Up till now, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai of PTI leads with 66,023 votes while Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 64,060 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Faisal Hayat - PTI-N, Nasir Ali - IND, Maqsood Ahmad Khan - PPPP, Muhammad Arshad Saqi - IND, Sardar Muhammad Atif Nakai - IND, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai - IND, Sardar Faiz Ellahi - IND, Rana Tanveer Riaz Khan - TLP, Dilshad Ali - TLI, Haji Muhammad Ramzan - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-140 Kasur 4.
NA-140 Results of Kasur 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 56% polling stations. Up till now, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai of PTI leads with 66,023 votes while Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 64,060 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Faisal Hayat - PTI-N, Nasir Ali - IND, Maqsood Ahmad Khan - PPPP, Muhammad Arshad Saqi - IND, Sardar Muhammad Atif Nakai - IND, Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai - IND, Sardar Faiz Ellahi - IND, Rana Tanveer Riaz Khan - TLP, Dilshad Ali - TLI, Haji Muhammad Ramzan - MMA.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-140 Kasur 4.
Comments