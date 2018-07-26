Fri July 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 105 (Final) Results - Faisalabad 5 Election - Raza Nasrullah (PTI) leads...

NA-105 Results of Faisalabad 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 56.84% polling stations. Up till now, Raza Nasrullah of PTI leads with 77,862 votes while Muhammad Masood Nazir from IND is on 2nd position with 69,211 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are  Mian Muhammad Farooq of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 56,540 votes. Ibrar Hussain of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 15,237 votes. Nawaz Ahmad Cheema of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 7,190 votes. mian moazzam farooq of Independent got 6,472 votes. Mohammad Ejaz Choudhry of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 5,795 votes. Muhammad Qasim Farooq of Independent got 822 votes. Nadeem Hayat Khan of Independent got 565 votes. Umar Farooq of Independent got 290 votes. Ahsan Raza of Independent got 243 votes. Asif Touseef of Independent got 168 votes and Tariq Ali of Pakistan Muslim Alliance got 106 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-105 Faisalabad 5.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA-252 Results – Karachi West 5 Election - Aftab Jehangir (PTI) leads...

NA-252 Results – Karachi West 5 Election - Aftab Jehangir (PTI) leads...
NA 109 Results - Faisalabad 9 Election - Faiz Ullah (PTI) leads...

NA 109 Results - Faisalabad 9 Election - Faiz Ullah (PTI) leads...
NA-206 Results – Sukkur 1 Election - Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah (PPPP) leads...

NA-206 Results – Sukkur 1 Election - Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah (PPPP) leads...
NA-207 Results – Sukkur 2 Election - Nauman Islam Shaikh (PPPP) leads...

NA-207 Results – Sukkur 2 Election - Nauman Islam Shaikh (PPPP) leads...
Load More load more