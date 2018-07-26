NA 105 (Final) Results - Faisalabad 5 Election - Raza Nasrullah (PTI) leads...

NA-105 Results of Faisalabad 5 for Election 2018 has been received from 56.84% polling stations. Up till now, Raza Nasrullah of PTI leads with 77,862 votes while Muhammad Masood Nazir from IND is on 2nd position with 69,211 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Mian Muhammad Farooq of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 56,540 votes. Ibrar Hussain of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan got 15,237 votes. Nawaz Ahmad Cheema of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek got 7,190 votes. mian moazzam farooq of Independent got 6,472 votes. Mohammad Ejaz Choudhry of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 5,795 votes. Muhammad Qasim Farooq of Independent got 822 votes. Nadeem Hayat Khan of Independent got 565 votes. Umar Farooq of Independent got 290 votes. Ahsan Raza of Independent got 243 votes. Asif Touseef of Independent got 168 votes and Tariq Ali of Pakistan Muslim Alliance got 106 votes.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-105 Faisalabad 5.