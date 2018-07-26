NA 1 Results - Chitral Election - Molana Abdul Akbar Chitrali (MMA) leads...

NA-1 Results of Chitral for Election 2018 has been received from 70% polling stations. Up till now, Molana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of MMA leads with 48,616 votes while Abdul Latif from PTI is on 2nd position with 38,481 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Saeed ur Rehman of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party got 32,23 votes. Muhammad Yahya of Independent got 698 votes. Shahzada Muhammad Taimur Khisrao of Independent got 2,414 votes. Eid Ul Hussain of Awami National Party got 3,613 votes. Muhammad Amjad of All Pakistan Muslim League got 6,755 votes. Taqdira Ajmal of Independent got 681 votes. Iftikhar Ud Din of Pakistan Muslim League (N) got 21016 votes. Nisar Dastageer of Independent got 793 votes and Saleem Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians got 32,635 votes.

