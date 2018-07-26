Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 158 Results - Multan 5 Election - Muhammad Ibrahim Khan (PTI) leads...


 NA 158 Results of Multan 5  of Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of PTI leads with 83304 votes while Syed Yousuf Raza Gilan from PPPPP is on 2nd position with 74443 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Imran Shaukat Khan - IND,Muhammad Talal Zohaib - IND,Zain Ali Shah - IND,Allah Nawaz - PSP-T,Syed Jawaid Ali Shah - PML-N.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 158 Multan 5.





