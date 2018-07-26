NA 132 Results - Lahore 10 Election - Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

NA-132 Results of Lahore 10 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N leads with 84,362 votes while Muhammad Mansha Sindhu from PTI is on 2nd position with 52,213 votes.



Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nasir Javed Dogar - IND, Mian Rashid Ali - JWP, Muhammad Nawaz - TLI, Muhammad Adnan Khalid - IND, Muhammad Sajjad Hassan - APML, Muhammad Ramzan - IND, Haider Ali - MMA, Muhammad Tajammal Hussain - IND, Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmed - IND, Amjad Naeem - TLP, Jawad Ahmed - BPP, Samina Khalid Ghurki - PPPP, Yasir Tufail - IND

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-132 Lahore 10.