NA 108 Results - Faisalabad 8 Election - Farrukh Habib (PTI) leads...

NA-108 Results of Faisalabad 8 for Election 2018 has been received from 35% polling stations. Up till now, Farrukh Habib of PTI leads with 112,740 votes while Chaudhary Abid Sher Ali from PML-N is on 2nd position with 11,529 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Aslam - IND, Malik Asghar Ali Qaiser - PPPP, Muhammad Zakaria Syed - MMA, Shahbaz Ali Gulzar - TLP, Rizwan Mehmood - AJP, Rana Abbu Khabib Rehman Khan – AAT and Azhar Abbas - PSP

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-108 Faisalabad 8.