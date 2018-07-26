Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 124 Results - Lahore 2 Election - Hamza Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) leads

NA 124 Results of Lahore 2 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N leads with 146294 votes while Nauman Qaiser from PTI is on 2nd position with 80981 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Saleem Hammad - IND, Sumaira Naureen - TLP, Babu Zaheer Ahmed Chaudhry - PPPP, Asim Irshad Khan - PSP, Muhammad Afzal - MMA.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 124 Lahore 2.

