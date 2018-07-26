NA 95 Results - Mianwali 1 Election - Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi (PTI) leads

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NA 95 Results of Mianwali 1 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi of PTI leads with 162499 votes while Obaid Ullah Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 49,505 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nawab Malik Amir Muhammad Khan - IND, Manzoor Ahmed Khan - IND, Muhammad Sardar Bahadur Khan - SIC, Muhammad Khalid - IND, Amir Ullah - MMA, Asad Hassan Khan - IND, Touqeer Ul Husnain Shah - TLP, Abdul Wahab - PJDP, Muhammad Khalid Khan - PPPP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 95 Mianwali 1.
NA 95 Results of Mianwali 1 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi of PTI leads with 162499 votes while Obaid Ullah Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 49,505 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nawab Malik Amir Muhammad Khan - IND, Manzoor Ahmed Khan - IND, Muhammad Sardar Bahadur Khan - SIC, Muhammad Khalid - IND, Amir Ullah - MMA, Asad Hassan Khan - IND, Touqeer Ul Husnain Shah - TLP, Abdul Wahab - PJDP, Muhammad Khalid Khan - PPPP.
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 95 Mianwali 1.
Comments