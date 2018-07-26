Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 95 Results - Mianwali 1 Election - Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi (PTI) leads

NA 95 Results of Mianwali 1 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi of PTI leads with 162499 votes while Obaid Ullah Khan from PML-N is on 2nd position with 49,505 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Nawab Malik Amir Muhammad Khan - IND, Manzoor Ahmed Khan - IND, Muhammad Sardar Bahadur Khan - SIC, Muhammad Khalid - IND, Amir Ullah - MMA, Asad Hassan Khan - IND, Touqeer Ul Husnain Shah - TLP, Abdul Wahab - PJDP, Muhammad Khalid Khan - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 95 Mianwali 1.

