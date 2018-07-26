Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...

NA-71 Results of Gujrat 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry of PTI leads with 89,545 votes while Abid Raza Kotla from PMLN is on 2nd position with 81,300 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Shahbaz Khan - IND, Syed Mubashir Hussain Shah - TLI, Syed Zia Ullah - IND, Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid Fariq - PQYP, Shehbaz Khan - IND, Asif Raza - IND, Naem Ahmed - TLP, Nadeem Ashiq Awan - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-71 Gujrat 4.

