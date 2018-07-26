Thu July 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

NA 24 Results - Charsadda 2 Election - Fazal Muhammad Khan (PTI) leads...

NA-24 Results of Charsadda 2 for Election 2018 has been received from 1% polling stations. Up till now, Fazal Muhammad Khan of PTI leads with 83,495 votes while Asfandyar Wali Khan from ANP is on 2nd position with 59,483 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Aftab Alam - PPPP, Maulana Muhammad Goher Shah - MMA, Muhammad Shafiq - TLP, Farooq Shah - IND, Zahoor Ahmed - APML, Mian Alamgir Shah - PML-N.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-24 Charsadda 2.

