NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads

NA-69 Results of Gujrat 2 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Qleads with 122336 votes while Chaudhry Mubashir Hussain from PML-N is on 2nd position with 49295 votes.
Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Syed Shokat Kamal - PPP-SB, Muhammad Azam - IND, Muhammad Lateef Malik - IND, Zahid Khan - IND, Haji Khalid Mehmood - PQYP, Irafn Ahmed Warrich - APML, Ahmed Irfan Khan - IND, Wazir Un Nissa - PPPP, Raja Salamat Ali - TLP
We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 69 Gujrat 2.
