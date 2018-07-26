Thu July 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA 69 Results - Gujrat 2 Election - Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi (PML-Q) leads

 

NA-69 Results of Gujrat 2 for Election 2018 has been received from  polling stations. Up till now, Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Qleads with 122336 votes while Chaudhry Mubashir Hussain from PML-N is on 2nd position with 49295 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Syed Shokat Kamal - PPP-SB, Muhammad Azam - IND, Muhammad Lateef Malik - IND, Zahid Khan - IND, Haji Khalid Mehmood - PQYP, Irafn Ahmed Warrich - APML, Ahmed Irfan Khan - IND, Wazir Un Nissa - PPPP, Raja Salamat Ali - TLP

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 69 Gujrat 2.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...

NA 71 Results - Gujrat 4 Election - Muhammad Ilyas Chuadhry (PTI) leads...
NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads

NA 2 Results - Swat 1 Election - Haider Ali Khan (PTI) leads
NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads

NA 78 Results - Narowal 2 Election - Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N) leads
NA 192 Results - Dera Ghazi Khan 4 - Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari (PTI) leads..

NA 192 Results - Dera Ghazi Khan 4 - Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari (PTI) leads..
Load More load more