NA 3 Results - Swat 2 Election - Saleem Rehman (PTI) leads

NA 3 Results of Swat 2 for Election 2018 has been received from polling stations. Up till now, Saleem Rehman of PTI leads with 68,162 votes while Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from PML-N is on 2nd position with 22,756 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Abdul Karim Khan - ANP, Shahryar Amirzeb - PPPP, Ali Khan - IND, Molana Hujjat Ullah - IND, Shakeel Ahmad - JUI-NP, Aftab Shahid - IND.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA 3 Swat 2.