NA 30 Results - Peshawar 4 Election - Sher Ali Arbab (PTI) leads...

NA-30 Results of Peshawar 4 for Election 2018 has been received from 100% polling stations. Up till now, Sher Ali Arbab of PTI leads with 73,781 votes while Arbab Najeeb Ullah Khan from MMA is on 2nd position with 18,111 votes.

Other candidates who are contesting in Election 2018 from this constituency are Muhammad Junaid Afridi - PML-N, Noor Wali Khan - PJDP, Malik Haider Khan - PML, Muhammad Shoukat Khursheed - IND, Muhammad Alamgir Khalil - ANP and Arbab Alamgir Khan - PPPP.

We will keep updating this post with latest information. Please keep checking this page for live election results of NA-30 Peshawar 4.