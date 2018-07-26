Jibran Nasir to contest NA-247 results after election loss

Rights activist and NA-147 candidate Jibran Nasir has decided to contest the results after being declared fifth in the electoral race by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The high court advocate took to Twitter to present the official ECP results of his provincial assembly seat of PS-111 alleged that the polling process was not transparent.

“As per ECP our final count is 6,109 votes in PS111 and we stand at 5th behind PTI, MMA, PPP, PMLN & ahead of MQM, PSP, GDA & TLP. We maintain that Elections were not transparent and severe irreguralities were noted. We dont blame any Party but ECP. We will contest this result,” read his tweet.

The activist went on to assert that numerous irregularities were reported about the polling process which resulted in him dropping from holding second position down to fifth in the results pouring in from half of the polling stations of the constituency.

“After holding 2nd position in PS111 in 40 Polling Stations out of 80 we've been suddenly placed at 5th in final count. This is exactly what has been made counting process questionable as Form 45 were held back, counting was delayed forcing Polling Agents to return without results,” he stated.



